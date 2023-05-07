REHOBOTH — Residents tackle the budget proposed for the fiscal year starting July 1 and a measure to ban the sale of small bottles of liquor at Tuesday’s annual town meeting.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at Francis Farm Community Center on Francis Farm Road, off County Street.
The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional school budget is usually a focus when the town budget comes to the floor for discussion and a vote.
Initial town department requests and school assessments would have exceeded anticipated available revenue by $1.6 million, and that’s after a projected $1.4 million increase in revenue.
Following reductions in both, the expected deficit dropped to $725,000, which is slated to be covered by reserve funds.
“We are fortunate to have available free cash to cover this amount and recommend its use to bridge this gap,” finance committee members said.
Expenses are climbing $2.6 million, with $1.18 million of that for town departments, and $1.23 million for education.
D-R schools would get $896,601 more — the state’s required local contribution is up $536,327.
Bristol-Plymouth Technical School in Taunton, where the town sends its vocational students, is set to get an additional $239,173 which includes a $167,902 assessment for a new high school that will be increasing in coming years.
Bristol County Agricultural High School expenses are rising $102,713 as student enrollment increases from 18 to 29 students.
Among the added costs on the town side are $155,000 for treatment of PFAS — so-called forever chemicals in groundwater -- $56,000 for higher fuel costs, and $140,000 more for building and vehicle insurance.
Also, $156,852 is for maintenance staff as the town has created a Building and Facility Maintenance Department that is expected to save money in the long run. The department that oversees 20 buildings and grounds is run by a superintendent.
And $137,510 more is for health and human services salaries, mostly due to the loss of federal COVID funds.
Debt service has jumped $251,000 but that is for the final payment of the new town hall.
One of two general bylaw proposals would ban the sale of so-called nip bottles, which contain 100 milliliters or less of alcoholic beverages and have been a major contributor to litter everywhere.
Another bylaw change would adopt a wetland protection zone.
Community Preservation Act funds are sought for Shady Bend, the small, yellow building at the pond with Palmer River Dam on Bay State Road in Rehoboth Village.
Additional CPA funds are being requested for expenses of the Community Preservation Committee for 30 acres at 165 Fairview Ave. and 14 acres at 44 Bliss St.
CPA funds come from a property tax surcharge and state supplemental money, and are used for open space/recreation, historical preservation and affordable housing.
Also, there is an article on the warrant/agenda for a payment in lieu of taxes agreement for a solar installation at 90 Pond St.