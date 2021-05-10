REHOBOTH — Residents will decide Tuesday whether the town should acquire the well-known Francis Farm as the site of a new senior center and also vote on a proposed new town hall on Route 118.
The annual town meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in the ballroom at the Ramada Inn, the former Johnson and Wales Inn on Route 44 in Seekonk. Check-in begins at 6 p.m.
Usually, the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District and town budgets for the upcoming fiscal year take center stage at the annual meeting, but Francis Farm and the town hall proposal are expected to be the focal points this time around.
Selectmen on Thursday night voted on a purchase and sales agreement for Francis Farm, a popular function venue dating to 1890. It was scheduled for auction in early March but that was cancelled.
Residents are being asked to authorize local officials to pursue the acquisition of the land and buildings to serve as the site of a new Council on Aging Center.
The 47-plus acres off County Street and Francis Farm Road features several buildings encompassing over 18,000 square feet for activities and events. There are also commercial kitchens.
The property also has two outdoor pavilions, gazebos and an abundance of outdoor space.
The purchase of the property and buildings will not raise property taxes, selectmen said.
Most funding for the acquisition and upgrades will come from insurance proceeds received after fire destroyed the previous senior center off Bay State Road last September.
Town officials also plan to use state and federal funding grants for upgrades.
Additional funding to preserve the valuable open space will be sought from town Community Preservation Act funds, selectmen added.
Another request is to expend $995,000 to purchase the land and building located at 340 Anawan St. (Route 118) to serve as a town hall.
The building’s location, next to the existing Public Safety Building and across the street from the Rehoboth Highway Department, makes it more convenient for residents and easier to find for out-of-towners, selectmen said.
The structure is almost 11,000 square feet and will meet present and future needs, they said, adding it can be expanded.
As with the senior center, the purchase of the property and building will not raise taxes, selectmen added.
The funding will come from budget savings, reoccurring revenue from solar projects, marijuana businesses, and state and federal grants, board members said.
The purchase price, they added, is roughly one-third of the $2.8 million estimated cost to repair and renovate the existing town hall on Peck Street, which is outdated and cramped.
The cost is also a fraction of the estimated $6.5 million and $7 million to construct a new facility, officials said.
