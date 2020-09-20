REHOBOTH — A little more than a week after a fire leveled the beloved senior center, services for the town’s oldest population are being steadily restored.
“Certainly, many of us are deeply troubled over the heartbreaking loss of the senior center and concerned over what will happen next,” the Council on Aging board said in a statement.
State Fire Marshal’s Office continue to investigate the cause of the fire.
The two-alarm blaze was reported by passersby just after 5 p.m. on Sept. 12.
Selectmen met last Monday to start recovery plans, with the top priority being to restore emergency services, with the most immediate need a Meals on Wheels program.
Using donated freezer space at the local American Legion Post 302, the program resumed Thursday. For several days just after the fire, meals from Bristol Elder Services were distributed to those in the program.
Selectmen are looking into renting temporary space for senior center/Council on Aging staff, and that will be addressed at Monday night’s selectmen meeting.
Renting a temporary trailer is being considered.
The staff needs space to continue to provide services such as Medicare enrollment and fuel assistance.
“Critical records were backed up electronically in two places and will once again be accessible once replacement computers can be obtained and installed,” the COA board said.
Donations are coming in to help furnish the office, including a desktop printer.
In other welcome news, all voting equipment had been removed from the building before the fire and is safe at town hall, town officials say.
The senior center on Bay Road (Route 118), officially named the Gladys L. Hurrell Senior Center, had served as one of three polling locations for elections in town until the polls were consolidated at Palmer River Elementary School for the Sept. 1 state primary and Nov. 3 general election. Selectmen are working with the town’s insurance company.
It’s expected to be at least a couple of years before a new building would open.
