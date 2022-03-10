REHOBOTH — Two town selectmen have resigned in the wake of a decision by fellow board members to fire Highway Superintendent Mike Costello in an executive session Tuesday night.
David Perry Jr. and James Muri both submitted their resignations on Wednesday, leaving the town with three selectmen: Chairman Frederick “Skip” Vadnais Jr., Michael Deignan and George Solas.
Perry, a former Attleboro resident who served on the conservation commission in that city, also resigned as storm water agent for the town.
Muri, clerk of the board, was the most explicit as to why he left.
“I will not discuss in lengthy detail my reasoning in this, as time will reveal the specifics surrounding the events that took place recently,” he wrote in a letter addressed to “The People of the Town of Rehoboth.”
“Suffice it to say that a very good man, our Highway Superintendent, Mike Costello, was terminated from his position by the Board of Selectmen,” Muri continued. “In good conscience I cannot remain in the service of the board in which I served, partly as the instrument of this miscarriage.”
Perry, vice chairman of the board, was less specific about why he resigned.
“After assessing the events that get thrown at you in the course of life, I feel that I can no longer serve effectively as a selectman for the town of Rehoboth and therefore regretfully submit my resignation…” he said in a letter of resignation.
Both letters were filed with Town Clerk Laura Schwall, who said it’s up to the selectmen if they want to hold a special election to fill the vacant seats.
Muri praised Costello, a former selectman who served from 2011 to 2016.
Costello resigned in April of 2016 saying his work schedule was keeping him from devoting as much time to the board as he needed to.
“He was one of the most conscientious, hard working employees of the town who always worked to the maximum of his ability and well beyond the requirements of the positions he filled,” Muri said.
“I never knew a time when Mike was not the first to step forward in a time of need whether it be a near apocalyptic storm destroying town bridges, budget deficits, personnel crises, building demolitions and building repairs.”
Costello also previously served on the town’s planning board and conservation commission.
After resigning from the selectman’s post, he was chosen to fill the vacant highway superintendent’s job in November 2016.
The agenda for Tuesday’s executive, or closed-door, session, said it was called to discuss “complaints regarding an employee.”
The board cited the state law that allows it to go into secret session “to discuss the reputation, character, physical condition or mental health, rather than professional competence, of an individual, or discuss the discipline or dismissal of, or complaints or charges against, a public officer, employee, staff member or individual.”
The Sun Chronicle has requested all motions and votes from the meeting.
One source who asked not to be named said there was a two-month investigation prior to the dismissal of Costello.
Town Administrator Deborah Arruda said she had no comment on the dismissal or the resignations.
Vadnais did not respond to emailed requests for comment. A phone number found online for Vadnais was not in service.
Perry could not be reached at his company, Lisco Irrigation, and Muri did not return a call.