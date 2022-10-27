REHOBOTH — The town has a new senior center two years after the old one burned down, and residents can get a look at it this weekend.
The new center is on the Francis Farm campus, which the town acquired about two years ago. The campus is on Francis Farm Road off County Street.
At the new quarters, the Rehoboth Senior Citizens Club will hold their annual Fall Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. There will be raffles, baked goods, crafts, handmade goods, and more. Lunch will be available as well and an ice cream truck and a hay wagon ride will be outside Francis Hall.
There will also be pumpkin decorating contestants from Palmer River Elementary School. Visitors can vote for the winner, who will receive a cash prize.
A fire destroyed the old senior center on Bay State Road in September 2020.
After the fire, the Council on Aging worked out of a building on Winthrop Street (Route 44), ensuring programs such as Meals on Wheels, fuel assistance and food stamps.