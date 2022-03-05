REHOBOTH -- Firefighters extinguished a smoky, electrical fire at a day spa early Saturday morning.
Fire and police were alerted to the fire at the Elite Skin Rejuvenation Day Spa at 65 Barney Ave. just after 4 a.m. by a fire alarm.
The first responding police officer noticed fire and smoke through a window.
The fire was confined to a first floor sauna room. No injuries were reported.
The first floor of the two-story building also sustained smoke damage, Assistant Fire Chief Mark Haskell said.
The cause of the fire, Haskell said, is under investigation, but appears to be electrical.
Seekonk firefighters provided station coverage.
It was the second fire in town in almost as many months to hit a business. A fire struck a plaza at 7 Park St. on Feb. 12 destroying several businesses including a brewery, a fitness center and a restaurant that was under construction.