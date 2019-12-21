REHOBOTH — The MZ Day Spa, raided Wednesday for alleged prostitution, was shut down in 2016 and fined by the state for operating a massage facility without a license as well as building code and health code violations, according to court records obtained by The Sun Chronicle.
A massage therapist license was issued by the state Board of Registration in Massage Therapy to Ming Zhen Hu, 50, of Pawtucket, in February 2017, according to the board.
Hu, one of five women arrested during the raid, is the registered owner and operator of the Route 44 spa, according to court records. Police say she also has an address in Flushing, N.Y.
She has pleaded innocent to deriving support from prostitution, according to court records.
The other women, Yan Ling Yun, 40, of Flushing, N.Y.; Qiulan Hu, 39, of Pawtucket; Jing Yan, 38, of Pawtucket; and Xirong Liu, 50, of Flushing, NY., face charges of providing sex acts for a fee. All are free on their own recognizance and are due back in court in February.
During the investigation, police conducted eight “John stops,” halting the cars of six men after they left the spa in November. The men admitted paying for a sex act during their visits and some said they had been to the business on several occasions, according to an affidavit filed by Detective Paul McGovern to support the search warrant.
The stops were conducted to assist in the investigation and the men are referred to as confidential witnesses. The document does not say whether they were charged with any crimes.
The morning of the raid, police stopped two other men leaving the business before an undercover police officer went inside. The undercover officer paid $40 for a massage but left when the woman, identified as Quilan Hu, allegedly touched his groin.
Police also detail online ads for the spa and quoted from reviews visitors gave for alleged services from women at the business.
McGovern, a police officer for almost 20 years and a detective for over a year, wrote that he has attended specialized training courses in several areas, including human trafficking, and has applied and been issued 30 search warrants during various investigations.
“It is well known to law enforcement that many of the Asian massage parlors are ‘fronts’ for not only prostitution rings but are also locations in which many of the employees are victims of human trafficking,” McGovern wrote.
The court documents do not allege human trafficking was involved at the MZ Day Spa.
During the raid, police seized a laptop computer, a security DVR recorder, $288 cash, towels from three rooms and a washing machine and a sheet from one of the rooms.
They also took Ming Zhen Hu’s cellphone and $878 in cash from her, and confiscated $326 from the other women, according to court records.
A phone message left at the spa Thursday was not returned and the phone did not appear to be working Friday night.
