REHOBOTH — The woman stabbed in the ear in Rehoboth last month told police her alleged assailant suspected her of being a snitch in a drug deal.
The woman, according to court documents, told police the stabbing occurred July 18 while she was giving Desaray M. Summerville, 37, who lives in an apartment at 110 Knight Ave., Attleboro, a ride from North Attleboro.
Summerville is being held in jail without bail pending a probation violation hearing related to her conviction in March on a cocaine peddling charge. She was sentenced to a two-year jail term with 90 days committed and the balance suspended with probation.
Summerville and the woman argued over paying for gas at the Cumberland Farms at Briggs Corner and the argument became physical when the pair was in Rehoboth, according to the police report.
While they were in Attleboro, Summerville allegedly stole the woman’s wallet. Police have obtained a warrant charging Summerville with unarmed robbery and intimidation of a witness.
Summerville also faces a felony assault warrant in Taunton District Court related to the stabbing reported in Rehoboth. The woman was treated at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro but her injuries were not life-threatening.
Summerville is due back in Attleboro District Court on Sept. 11.
