Dylan Quinn, a 16-year-old Rehoboth boy, died from injuries sustained in a crash in Berkley on Sunday morning.

 David Curran / For The Sun Chronicle

REHOBOTH — A 16-year-old local boy died Sunday morning after the pickup he was in struck a utility pole, tree and rolled over in Berkley, and his vocational school in Taunton will be providing counseling support.

Dylan Quinn was a passenger in the Mazda truck being driven by a 16-year-old male friend, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said.