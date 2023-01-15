REHOBOTH — A 16-year-old local boy died Sunday morning after the pickup he was in struck a utility pole, tree and rolled over in Berkley, and his vocational school in Taunton will be providing counseling support.
Dylan Quinn was a passenger in the Mazda truck being driven by a 16-year-old male friend, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said.
The single vehicle crash took place about 7:30 a.m. on Myricks Street in Berkley.
When police and firefighters arrived on scene, they found the vehicle upside down in the middle of the road.
Quinn was rushed to Saint Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, where he was pronounced dead, the DA’s Office said.
The driver was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence for what were described as nonlife-threatening injuries, authorities said.
A preliminary investigation has revealed the two friends had just left a nearby Dunkin Donuts and were heading back to Quinn’s friend’s home when the crash occurred, officials said.
The pickup was traveling south when it struck a utility pole and a tree before rolling over and coming to rest back in the roadway, they said.
The investigation continues into the crash and will include an accident reconstruction.
Quinn was a student at Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School in Taunton, where Rehoboth sends its vocational students.
“We are all deeply saddened to hear of this tragic loss,” Superintendent Alexandre Magalhaes said. “Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends of this student and the entire school community.”
Counselors will be available 8 a.m. to noon Monday in the school cafeteria “to assist students and staff as the school community mourns the passing of this student,” Magalhaes said.
“Counselors will also be available in the coming weeks for anyone needing their services.
“Students and the entire school community are encouraged to talk to counselors, faculty and parents, as this tragedy is sure to raise emotions, concerns, and questions by all,” Magalhaes said.