REHOBOTH -- Nearly a week after the death of a popular teammate, the Southeastern Regional/Bristol-Plymouth boys hockey team hit the ice again.
The team played Saturday, their first since the death of their goalie Dylan Quinn, 16, of Rehoboth.
Quinn was killed when the pickup truck he was a passenger in hit a utility pole and a tree, then rolled over in Berkley Sunday morning, Jan. 15.
The team's game that was scheduled for the following day was called off as friends and family dealt with the tragedy, including setting up a memorial with flowers and Quinn's hockey helmet at the accident scene.
At the start of Saturday's game in Raynham, hockey players tapped the ice with their sticks in honor of Quinn as his younger brother Connor dropped a ceremonial puck. Teammates also wore jerseys with Quinn's initials and his number 33.
It was fitting tribute to Quinn and his love of the game -- he started playing hockey at age 4.
Hockey families throughout the Attleboro area put hockey sticks outside their front doors in the days following the accident.
There was also a moment of silence for Quinn before the Attleboro vs. Holliston hockey game Monday night in Attleboro.
Following his death, friends and family started a social media movement in his honor using the hashtag "Sticks out for Dylan."
Quinn, who was a junior, also played lacrosse at Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School in Taunton where Rehoboth sends its vocational students. He was in the school's metal fabrication program.
A GoFundMe campaign, www.gofund.me/ca641987, set up for Quinn’s family has raised nearly $70,000.
Quinn was the son of Michael P. Quinn and Cara (Curran) Quinn of Rehoboth.
He was a lifelong attendee of Camp Ramsbottom in Rehoboth, where he was a camp counselor this past summer.
A visitation will be held Saturday, Feb. 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the Waring-Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, 189 Gardners Neck Road, Swansea.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, in the gymnasium at Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School, 207 Hart St., Taunton.
