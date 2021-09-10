REHOBOTH — On Sunday the town will continue its tradition of awarding the Boston Post Cane to the oldest citizen living in Rehoboth.
The ceremony will honor Gertrude (Lemieux) Messier.
“Gert,” as she’s known, is 99 years young.
The ceremony will take place at 3:30 p.m. in the Rehoboth Veterans Memorial Gazebo on Redway Plain, at the corner of Route 44 and Bay State Road.
“Gert has lived her life by example and has inspired others to do the same,” Town Clerk Laura L. Schwall said in a press release. “She brightens a room with her presence and brings joy, wisdom, and warmth to all. I am so pleased the selectmen and the Rehoboth Senior Citizens Club are joining me in celebrating Gert Messier’s place in Rehoboth’s history.”
The tradition began on Aug. 2, 1909 when Edwin A. Grozier, publisher of the Boston Post, forwarded to the boards of selectmen in 700 towns in four New England states a gold-headed ebony cane. He requested that it be presented with the compliments of the Boston Post to the oldest male citizen of the town.
It was to be used by him as long as he lived and at his death handed down to the next oldest citizen of the town.
In 1930, after considerable controversy, eligibility for the cane was opened to women as well.
