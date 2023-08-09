REHOBOTH — The town says it intends to resume legal action against the Dighton-Rehoboth School District over financial issues.
Town officials notified school representatives July 27 of their plans to resume the litigation they filed nearly two years ago.
The case was about to proceed in court when the parties agreed last December, at school officials request, to attempt to mediate the issues.
The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School Committee and school officials indicated they would be amenable to mediating all issues addressed in each count of the suit.
Rehoboth officials, however, wanted to also mediate issues they have with the Amended Regional Agreement which outlines the two towns involvement in the school district.
The district’s position, which was supported in a June 2022 ruling in Bristol County Superior Court, is that the it can only negotiate the litigation because Dighton and Rehoboth have the sole authority to negotiate changes to the regional agreement.
Any proposed changes must be voted on and approved at various levels, including by the citizens of Dighton and Rehoboth, school officials say.
The district, consequently, took the position that amendments to the regional agreement can’t be part of a settlement of the civil court case.
“I’m truly disappointed that we couldn’t agree to the scope of the mediation as I was hopeful that this would save both money and time,” Superintendent Bill Runey said in a statement Wednesday.
School officials have been seeking changes to the regional agreement.
“The task force that I assembled in the fall successfully navigated changes to the Regional Agreement. We remain committed to using that process should the leaders in the Town of Rehoboth be willing,” Runey said. “This would be more cost effective than the time we will need to devote” to litigation.
School committee members are equally dismayed with the developments.
“It is unfortunate that we were unable to come to an agreement on a framework for mediation to resolve this matter out of court as it will continue to divert valuable time and resources away from the mission of the district,” school committee Chairman Aaron Morse said. “Nonetheless, we will continue to work with both towns in an efficient and responsible manner to address the needs of the D-R community as we have throughout this litigation process.”
Rehoboth selectmen in September 2021 filed the suit against the school district concerning several financial matters. School officials countersued the next month.
That December, both sides claimed victory in the lawsuit and countersuit following a decision in New Bedford Superior Court.
The litigation has been on hiatus for about six months and will now shift to the “discovery stage,” which is anticipated to be completed early next year. At that time, each side will file motions to resolve the case or narrow the issues further.
Selectmen referred a response to their legal counsel, who didn’t respond Wednesday.
Runey, who came on board July 1, 2022 after serving a principal of Attleboro High School for a decade, has been striving to improve the district’s relationship with the towns, particularly Rehoboth, and the atmosphere of the school system overall.
An attempt by a group of Rehoboth residents and a local study committee to break away the K-8 grades from the regional district failed at town meeting in August 2022.