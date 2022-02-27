REHOBOTH -- Many residents may not be aware of it, but voters are being asked at a special election on March 5 to support a tax hike to help pay for a new building for vocational students.
A $305 million building for Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical High School in Taunton is planned. Rehoboth students are sent to the school for vocational programs.
Rehoboth voters will cast votes on the ballot question from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the town's new poll, Francis Farm Community Center -- Museum Building, 27 Francis Farm Road.
The estimated annual tax increase on the average home in Rehoboth would be $110 for the 30-year bond, with the biggest impact starting fiscal year 2025.
The Massachusetts School Building Authority is funding up to $125.5 million, with the $179.9 remainder of the project costs shared by district communities.
The school this year is educating 72 students from Rehoboth, and for the upcoming school year that number is forecast to increase by one, town officials say.
All member communities are voting Saturday on the project.
The Bristol-Plymouth School Committee voted in December to move the school district-wide election from Jan. 29 because of strong opposition from communities.
It was just as well since the blizzard struck that day.
"We are so thankful we did not have to hold" the vote "in the middle of a nor’easter snowstorm," Town Clerk Laura Schwall said.
Opposition to the proposed building has centered on cost.
Rehoboth, Dighton, and Taunton officials, among others, have questioned the price tag as well as the timing of the election.
B-P's plan calls for demolishing the existing school and constructing a state-of-the-art school facility.
"The existing Bristol-Plymouth Tech facility was built 50 years ago in 1972, is significantly undersized, and is facing several challenges including asbestos, outdated and failing building systems, lack of accessibility, excessive exterior deterioration, as well as traffic and safety vehicle access concerns," school officials said.
A school building committee, along with a consultant and architect, have spent four years studying more than 19 construction improvement options, officials said.
"With input from the sending communities, as well as guidance provided by the Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA), a new school building on the existing school site was selected for its cost effectiveness and ability to best meet the students’ educational needs for the next 50 years," school officials said.
Dighton officials have questioned the need for new athletic fields.
Municipal officials felt a January election was too soon to make an educated decision on such a pricey project.
The estimated annual tax impact on the average home in Dighton would be $241, Taunton $193.
The school also serves students from Bridgewater, Middleboro, Raynham and Berkley.
In December, the district's seven member communities sent letters to the state asking it to extend a 120-day deadline the district was under to secure voter approval or lose the state aid. The extension was granted.
For more information, visit the project website at bptech.org/MSBA, Facebookpage at facebook.com/NewBPTech, and Instagrampage at instagram.com/NewBPTech.
Questions may be directed to bptech@pmaconsultants.com.