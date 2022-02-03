REHOBOTH -- The annual town election will be held Tuesday, April 5, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
All four precincts will vote in the museum building at Francis Farm Community Center, 27 Francis Farm Road.
Nomination papers are available for any registered voter in Rehoboth wishing to run for election on the town ballot and who chooses not to seek a nomination through their registered party’s caucus process.
Papers may be picked up by prospective candidates at the town clerk’s office, 340 Anawan St. (Route 118).
They must be signed by at least 50 registered voters.
All signed and completed nomination papers are due back to the board of registrars at the town clerk’s office by 5 p.m. on or before Tuesday, Feb. 15.
Positions to be elected on the ballot for 2022 are moderator (one for one year), board of selectmen (one position for three years), assessor (one for three years), school committee (one for three years), housing authority (one for two years), planning board (two for five years and one for one year), park commission (one for five years), constable (three for three years) and water commissioner (two for three years).
Voter registration deadline is 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 16.
Residents may register at the town clerk’s office.
Resdients may also register to vote online at www.RegisterToVoteMA.com or by calling the town clerk’s office at 508-252-6502 to request a mail-in voter registration form.
To download a registration form visit: http://www.sec.state.ma.us/ele/elepdf/Voter-reg-mail-in.pdf.
All questions may be directed to the town clerk’s office.