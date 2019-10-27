REHOBOTH — Hundreds of residents are expected to turn out for Tuesday’s special town meeting where voters will be asked again to appropriate money for the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District.
The meeting is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. at the high school.
The high profile item going before town meeting is the request for funding for the regional school district, which has been unable to get a budget approved by town meeting voters in Rehoboth.
The school system has been operating under a temporary budget based on last year’s spending, but has faced a shortfall that had threatened to cancel school sports and other extracurricular activities and led to the temporary elimination of four administrative positions.
After weeks of at times heated debate and frequent contact with state education officials, regional school board members in September voted a reduced budget that was a compromise agreement with Rehoboth selectman.
An additional $330,405 is being requested instead of the original sought $558,797, and would be funded through a $214,000 reduction to town departments along with increased state aid, increased revenue, and reserve funds. Selectmen maintain the town department reductions will not adversely affect town services.
While finance committee members support the department reductions, they don’t back the extra money for the school system.
The compromise between selectmen and school officials canceled a special election to request a tax hike through a Proposition 2 1/2 override. A record turnout of just over 1,000 voters at a special town meeting in July voted to support that election route.
Depending on the outcome of Tuesday’s town meeting, a special district-wide budget meeting — a so-called “tent” meeting, may be held Saturday, Nov. 2 that would involve Dighton.
Rehoboth’s assessment from the school district comes in at $19.36 million, while Dighton’s runs $10.54 million, with state aid kicking in the remainder of the $45 million school budget for the fiscal year that started July 1.
