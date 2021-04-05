REHOBOTH — Residents will decide three races at Tuesday’s annual town election.
Many incumbents decided not to seek re-election, including all whose seats are up on the board of selectmen and school committee, and there are contests for those boards as well as town clerk.
Voting is from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in a new location, the Beckwith Middle School gymnasium, at 330R Winthrop St. (Route 44) across the Palmer River Elementary School playground.
Four residents are vying for two three-year selectmen seats: George Solas Sr., whose seat is expiring on the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School Committee; Michael Deignan, who chairs the finance committee, and husband and wife Sheila Kearns and Thomas Kearns.
The two selectmen’s seats up are filled by Gerry Schwall and Michael Costello, who are not seeking another term.
Solas is not running again for the school board after serving one term, but three residents are aiming for two three-year school committee seats: Christopher Hoskins, Katie Ferreira-Aubin and Victoria Silvia. Besides the seat of Solas, Kathy Cooper’s term is expiring.
Town Clerk Laura Schwall and Kelly Hathaway are competing for the three-year clerk’s office.
