REHOBOTH -- The board of selectmen has full membership for the first time since March after voters filled two vacant seats in a special election Saturday.
Robert E. Johnson II, the top vote-getter with 622 votes, and Leonard Mills Jr., 511 votes, easily won out over two other candidates in a four-way contest for the five-seat board.
Craig R. Chapman, 258 votes, and Kevin J. Foley, 266 votes, were the unsuccessful candidates.
There is less than a year remaining in the two terms.
Just 879 or 8.8% of the town's 9,940 registered voters cast ballots, with most voting at the town's new poll in the Museum Building at the Francis Farm Community Complex. There were 15 absentee ballots.
None of the candidates have served on the board of selectmen before.
Chapman, a North Attleboro police officer who has run for selectmen previously, is on the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School Committee.
The special election was called after two selectmen, David Perry and James Muri, resigned in March to protest the firing of former highway superintendent Michael Costello. Costello, a former selectman, was dismissed following an investigation of sexual harassment allegations Costello has denied.
There was also one candidate in the election for storm water officer, Joseph A. Nunes, who has been filling those duties. He received 684 votes. Perry had also resigned from that post, which has less than two years remaining.