REHOBOTH -- Residents are being asked to support a few financial matters at a special town meeting Tuesday.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in Francis Hall at Francis Farm, 27 Francis Farm Road off County Street.
Voters face a request to appropriate $345,748 to supplement this fiscal year's budget.
Most of the funds would go for wages and salaries.
About $240,000 is earmarked for facility maintenance personnel: superintendent ($70,000), two other full-time employees ($100,641), and three part-time workers ($70,000).
Also, $335,000 is sought for building and equipment items known as capital items.
A total of $290,000 would pay for a new 2,500-square-foot garage on Peck Street for the relocation of the forestry department.
Another $45,000 is geared for a special ambulance vehicle for the fire department to be used for rescues in off-road locations.
A fourth and final article on the warrant looks for use of $148,700 for the operation of the transfer station. The expenses will be covered by pay-as-you-throw fees.
