REHOBOTH — Residents on Tuesday will decide three races and also again face a proposed tax hike to pay for the new high school in Taunton which the town’s vocational students attend.
The poll at Francis Farm on Francis Farm Road off County Street is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Residents will for the third time vote on a ballot question asking if they would support a tax increase through state tax levy-limiting law Proposition 2 1/2 to pay for the town’s $300 million assessment for the Bristol-Plymouth Technical School.
The estimated annual tax increase on a typical home would be $120. That amounts to about $28 per $100,000 valuation, or 28 cents, added to the tax rate per $1,000 assessed valuation for many years of a 30-year bond, town officials say. The impacts hit starting in fiscal year 2025 and biggest impacts kick in beginning in 2029.
The town’s annual assessment over those years would be about $615,000, and the total tab would run roughly $17.6 million.
Assessments are based on enrollment and Rehoboth has about 74 students attending the vocational school.
Residents in a March 2022 special election opposed the new school building 613-257, but it was narrowly passed by a majority of voters in the other school district towns.
Rehoboth residents at that election, in a separate ballot question, also rejected by a 465-403 vote a tax increase via a debt exclusion from Prop 2 1/2 to pay the town’s share of the building costs.
At the November state election, local voters a second time opposed the tax hike, that time by a vote of 2,896 to 2,017.
Selectmen decided to give voters yet another opportunity to decide how to cover Rehoboth’s costs.
If a tax increase isn’t approved, the town’s building costs will have to be paid out of the regular operating budget, which officials have warned could lead to cutbacks in town and school services.
The Massachusetts School Building Authority is funding up to $125.5 million, or around 40%, of the school project costs, with the $179.9 remainder shared by the seven district communities.
The contests on the ballot are for Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School Committee, park commission and constable.
School committee members Aaron Morse and Richard Barrett as well as Robert Owens are running for two seats on the school board. Morse is the committee’s vice chairman.
Incumbent Kenneth Abrams and Miranda Aguiar will compete for a park commission term.
Russell Richmond Jr. and Gary Zimmer are running for a new constable slot.
The position is new due to Rehoboth increasing the number of precincts from three to four following the 2020 federal census.
There was going to be a fourth race, for water commission, but a candidate withdrew, and water commissioners Patricia Vadnais and Katie Eyer face no opposition.
Running unopposed for board of selectmen are incumbents Robert Johnson II and Leonard Mills Jr.
The Democratic Town Committee held its annual caucus and decided to support Owens for school committee and longtime moderator Bill Cute, who is unopposed.
The Republican Town Committee is backing Johnson and Mills for selectmen, Mills also for planning board, and Barrett for school board, Abrams for park commission, and Vadnais for water commission.
New candidates the committee backs are Zimmer for constable and Elizabeth Ruehrwein for housing authority.
All seats are for three years except the housing authority, planning board, and park commission, which are for five years. Moderator is a one-year term.
This year’s election will feature one more race than the previous two years.
There are 10,297 registered voters, and Town Clerk Laura Schwall said, based on previous local elections, about 10% of voters will cast ballots. Last year’s annual town election saw 9%.
All mailed ballots must be delivered to the ballot drop box at town hall by 8 p.m. Tuesday to be counted.