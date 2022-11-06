REHOBOTH — Besides voting on four statewide ballot questions, town voters face a local referendum question in Tuesday’s election.
Voting runs from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Francis Farm poll on Francis Farm Road off County Street.
Residents will be deciding how to pay for the town’s share of the new $305 million Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School in Taunton where Rehoboth sends its vocational students.
In a special election in March, a proposed tax increase via a debt exclusion from state tax-levy limiting law Proposition 2 1/2 was rejected 465-403, and the project was opposed in another ballot question, 613-257, with just under 30% of voters in favor.
However, the school was narrowly approved by a majority of voters casting ballots in the seven communities making up the school district.
The overall vote was 3,353-3,047, with 52.4% voting yes.
Member communities have to decide how to pay for the school, and with the project approved and Rehoboth residents opposing a tax increase, budget cuts could be needed, local officials warn.
Consequently, selectmen decided to give voters another opportunity to decide how to cover Rehoboth’s costs.
A Yes vote for the ballot question will allow the town to levy an additional tax increase through Proposition 2 1/2.
A No vote will mean there will be no tax hike and the town will have to pay its share of the building costs through its operating budget and the normal levy limit.
The estimated annual tax increase on the $402,000 average Rehoboth home would be $100 for the 30-year bond, town officials say, with the biggest impact starting fiscal year 2025.
Selectman Michael Deignan said the board wasn’t able to bring the question before voters at the April town election because of a required 35-day window from the March vote.
Selectmen revisited the issue and decided on the November election to avoid the expense of calling a special election.
The town had time to address the matter since the first building payment isn’t due until next year and the first few years payments are projected to not be too substantial, Deignan said.
