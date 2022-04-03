REHOBOTH — Residents at Tuesday’s annual town election will cast ballots to decide races for planning board, water commission and housing authority.
Voting runs from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the town’s new poll, Francis Farm Community Center — Museum Building, 27 Francis Farm Road.
Voters may find themselves having to stand in different precinct lines as population growth required adding a fourth precinct.
For planning board, candidates are board member John “Jake” Kramer, Stacy Haskell and Lynne Ferreira for two five-year seats.
Water commissioner Joseph Nunes, and Katy Wilson, Arthur Gareau, and William Costa Sr. are running for two three-year water commission seats.
And for the final race, Joseph Collins and Costa are vying for the two years remaining of a housing authority seat.
Although there are no races for the more high profile offices such as selectmen and school board, the election is busier than several past elections.
The Rehoboth Democratic Town Committee at a recent caucus voted to endorse Costa for both offices he is a candidate for as well as backing Ferreira.
A fourth precinct had to be added after the 2020 federal census showed the town’s population had grown from 11,608 to 12,502 from the 2010 census, and precincts can only have up to 4,000 residents.
“Rehoboth added a fourth precinct and adjusted the precinct lines for all precincts,” Town Clerk Laura Schwall said. “Thankfully, all precincts are voting at the same polling location.”
It will be the second time voting takes place at the new poll at the newly-acquired Francis Farm. The vote for the new Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School in Taunton took place there in early March.
Schwall said the new centralized poll has worked out “fantastic.”
“Voters and election workers seem to like the new facility,” Schwall said. “We are truly blessed to have this complex available to the voters and residents.”
There are 9,893 registered voters.
Just over 18% of voters turned out at last year’s election, with races for selectmen, school board and town clerk.
“Contested races do bring the voters out as we saw last year,” Schwall said. “Voting is a tremendous gift and your vote is so important in deciding the forward motion of our town government.”
Voters are advised to visit www.rehobothma.gov for more information about the precinct changes.
In-person absentee voting is available until noon Monday at town hall at 340 Anawan St. (Route 118).