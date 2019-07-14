REHOBOTH — Residents at Tuesday’s special town meeting are being asked to appropriate more money for the regional school district for sports and several positions that are facing elimination because of budget constraints.
The outcome could lead to a request for a tax hike to override state tax levy limiting law Proposition 2 1/2 for a second year in a row.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School. Turnout is again expected to number in the several hundred as attendance was heavy at the spring annual town meeting and a second session where the budget was taken up.
Besides a budget override, other options voters could use to increase the school budget by a school committee requested $559,000 are by tapping a reserve fund town officials frown on using or cutting the town budget to reallocate more money to the schools. Selectmen and finance committee members recommend staying with the originally approved school assessment.
While layoff notices to a couple dozen teachers and librarians have been rescinded, sports and other extracurricular activities and other positions remain on the chopping block in the wake of a $1 million shortfall.
Nonunion positions facing the ax include an assistant superintendent, information technology director, dean of activities and athletics, and facility director.
Seven other staff members who were issued layoff notices likely won’t be rehired because of an anticipated decline in freshman enrollment and license and performance issues, school officials say.
What is believed to have been a record 699 voters turned out to the second session of town meeting May 28 when 471 residents backed the finance committee recommended $18.97 million school assessment.
While the approximately $40 million school budget carries an increase of about $1 million from this year’s spending, the district finds itself short about $1 million to maintain level services. Another roughly $559,000 is needed on the Rehoboth side and the school department had sought a $19.5 million assessment from Rehoboth.
School officials are not heading into the latest session of town meeting with a lot of optimism.
“The goal of the school committee is, and has always been, to work together with the town in order to reach an agreement that can be passed at town meeting,” school committee Chairwoman Katherine Cooper said. “Unfortunately, due to the actions of the Rehoboth Board of Selectmen and the Rehoboth Finance Committee, specifically their complete unwillingness to have any discussions pertaining to compromise or consensus building, I don’t believe that a resolution will be reached at town meeting.
“The problems we face are not unbridgeable, and could have been solved prior to meeting as has occurred every year prior by concessions made by both the town and district. It is unfortunate that the political leanings of our elected officials have tainted the process to this level,” Cooper added.
Selectmen say the “school committee is not accepting the vote of the people.”
Finance committee Chairman Michael Deignan calls the school budget request “another unsustainable request for funding.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.