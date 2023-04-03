REHOBOTH — Voters for a third time are being asked to approve a tax hike to pay for the new high school in Taunton where the town’s vocational students go besides deciding three races in Tuesday’s annual town election.
The polling place at Francis Farm on Francis Farm Road off County Street is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Residents again face a ballot question asking if they would support a tax increase through state tax levy-limiting law Proposition 2 1/2 to pay for the town’s assessment for the new $300 million Bristol-Plymouth Technical School.
The estimated annual tax increase on a typical home would be $120. That amounts to about $28 per $100,000 valuation or 28 cents added to the tax rate per $1,000 assessed valuation, for many years of a 30-year bond, town officials say. The impacts hit starting in fiscal year 2025 and biggest impacts kick in beginning in 2029.
The town’s annual assessment many years would be about $615,000, and the total tab would run roughly $17.6 million.
Assessment is based on enrollment and Rehoboth has about 74 students attending the vocational school.
Residents in a special election March 2022 opposed the new school building 613-257, but it fairly narrowly passed by a majority of voters in the school district towns.
Rehoboth residents at that election, in a separate ballot question, also rejected by a 465-403 vote a tax increase via a debt exclusion from Prop 2 1/2 to pay the town’s share of the building costs.
At the November state election, local voters a second time opposed the tax hike, by a vote of 2,896 to 2,017.
If a tax increase isn’t approved, the school costs will have to be paid out of the regular budget, which officials have warned could lead to cutbacks in town and school services.
The contests on the ballot are for Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School Committee, park commission and constable.
School committee members Aaron Morse and Richard Barrett as well as Robert Owens are running for two seats on the school board.
Incumbent Kenneth Abrams and Miranda Aguiar will compete for a park commission term.
And Russell Richmond Jr. and Gary Zimmer are running for a new constable slot.
There are 10,297 registered voters, and Town Clerk Laura Schwall expects about 10% of voters will cast ballots.
All mailed ballots must be delivered to the ballot drop box at town hall by 8 p.m. Tuesday to be counted.