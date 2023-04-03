REHOBOTH TOWN HALL

Rehoboth Town Hall

 Town of Rehoboth

REHOBOTH — Voters for a third time are being asked to approve a tax hike to pay for the new high school in Taunton where the town’s vocational students go besides deciding three races in Tuesday’s annual town election.

The polling place at Francis Farm on Francis Farm Road off County Street is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.