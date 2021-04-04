REHOBOTH — Residents at Tuesday’s annual town election will be electing a few new faces to serve local government and school board.
Several incumbents decided not to seek re-election — including all whose seats are up on the board of selectmen and school committee, and there are contests for those boards as well as town clerk.
Voting is being held from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in a new location, the Beckwith Middle School gymnasium, at 330R Winthrop St. (Route 44) across the playground from Palmer River Elementary School.
Four residents are vying for two three-year selectmen seats: George Solas Sr., whose seat is expiring on the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School Committee; Michael Deignan, who chairs the finance committee, and husband and wife Sheila Kearns and Thomas Kearns — the latter two in possibly a first-of-its-kind situation in the area.
The two selectmen seats up are filled by Gerry Schwall and Michael Costello, who are not seeking another term.
Schwall served two three-year terms and Costello has been on and off the board, serving eight years. Both served on several other town boards and committees before becoming selectmen.
Solas is not running again for the school board after serving one term, but three residents are aiming for two three-year school committee seats: Christopher Hoskins, Katie Ferreira-Aubin and Victoria Silvia. Besides the seat of Solas, Kathy Cooper’s term is expiring.
Hoskins is chairman of the Rehoboth Cultural Council, and Silvia has been an election worker.
Town Clerk Laura Schwall and Kelly Hathaway are competing for the three-year office. Schwall is in her eighth year and Hathaway had worked in the selectmen’s office.
There are 9,804 registered voters.
“With three contested races on the ballot...I believe the voter turnout will be high,” Schwall said.
The town offered in-person, early voting for the election, and 339 voters took advantage of that option.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.