REHOBOTH -- A new $305 million school in Taunton where the town sends its vocational students will be built despite town residents opposing the project Saturday.
Residents voted against the school and a tax hike to pay for the new building for Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School at a special election.
A proposed tax increase via a debt exclusion from state tax-levy limiting law Proposition 2 1/2 was rejected 465-403, and the project was opposed in another ballot question, 613-257.
However, the school was approved by a majority of voters casting ballots Saturday in the seven communities making up the school district.
The estimated annual tax increase on the $402,000 average Rehoboth home would have been $100 for the 30-year bond, with the biggest impact starting fiscal year 2025.
Member communities have to decide how to pay for the school, and with the project approved and Rehoboth residents opposing a tax increase, budget cuts would likely be needed, local officials say.
Community project costs are related to enrollment.
The school this year is educating 72 students from Rehoboth -- about 5 percent of the school's enrollment.
The Massachusetts School Building Authority is funding up to $125.5 million, with the $179.9 remainder of the project costs shared by district communities.
Opposition to the proposed building has centered on cost.
An estimated $137 million in repairs and building code upgrades are required for the 1972 building that wouldn't receive state aid without needed new building space, school officials say.
Turnout was just 870 or 8.8% of the town's 9,840 registered voters.
It marked the first time residents voted at the town's new centralized poll, Francis Farm Community Center -- Museum Building on Francis Farm Road.
"As a district we are grateful to our sending communities for their support of a new school building, and ensuring a 21st century career technical education for future generations at Bristol-Plymouth," Superintendent Alexandre Magalhaes said. "Officials and residents in our sending communities -- Berkley, Bridgewater, Dighton, Middleborough, Raynham, Rehoboth, and Taunton -- have been valued partners as we shaped a visionary, cost-effective proposal.
“This historic approval is only one step, though," Magalhaes said. "The diligent work of the district and building committee will continue until we open the doors to a new Bristol-Plymouth Tech."
The existing school building is significantly undersized and faces several challenges, including asbestos, outdated and failing building systems, lack of accessibility, excessive exterior deterioration, as well as traffic and safety vehicle access concerns, school officials say.
The new school, which will be built on the athletic fields that will be replicated, will serve 1,434 high school students in 19 vocational programs.