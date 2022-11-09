REHOBOTH -- Residents for a second time have rejected a tax hike to pay for the town's share of the new $300 million Bristol-Plymouth Technical High School in Taunton, where Rehoboth sends its vocational students.
By a margin of 2,896 to 2,017, voters in Tuesday's election opposed the local ballot question seeking a debt exclusion through the state tax levy-limiting law Proposition 2 1/2. The referendum question lost in all four precincts by similar margins.
In a special election in March, residents rejected a similar tax hike 465 to 403, and the project was opposed in another ballot question, 613 to 257.
However, the school then was narrowly approved by a majority of voters casting ballots in the seven communities making up the school district. The overall vote was 3,353 to 3,047, with 52.4% voting yes.
Member communities have to decide how to pay for the school, and with the project approved and Rehoboth residents opposing a tax increase, budget cuts could be needed, local officials warn.
Consequently, selectmen decided to give voters another opportunity to decide how to cover Rehoboth's costs.
Now, the town will have to pay its share of the building costs through its operating budget and the normal levy limit.
The estimated annual tax increase on the $402,000 average Rehoboth home would have been $100 for the 30-year bond, town officials say, with the biggest impact starting fiscal year 2025.