Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School

An architect’s rendering of the proposed new Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School.

REHOBOTH -- Residents for a second time have rejected a tax hike to pay for the town's share of the new $300 million Bristol-Plymouth Technical High School in Taunton, where Rehoboth sends its vocational students.

By a margin of 2,896 to 2,017, voters in Tuesday's election opposed the local ballot question seeking a debt exclusion through the state tax levy-limiting law Proposition 2 1/2. The referendum question lost in all four precincts by similar margins.