REHOBOTH -- The town's elementary and middle schools will remain part of the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District.
Residents at a special town meeting Saturday afternoon voted overwhelmingly to not withdraw their kindergarten through grade eight from the district shared with neighboring Dighton.
Of 447 who voted, 313 or 70% voted in favor of keeping the status quo, with 134 or 30% backing a withdrawal.
A total of 520 residents that Town Moderator William Cute called an "incredible turnout" packed the meeting held at Francis Farm, and an overflow room had to be used. Many were parents and several brought their children.
The meeting didn't begin until an hour after its scheduled start because of the large turnout, checking voters in and logistics with a second room.
Members of a committee that studied the proposed withdrawal and new Superintendent Bill Runey made presentations, and that was followed by several questions from residents.
The K-8 Withdrawal Study Committee the past year has looked into separating the grades from D-R.
Rehoboth officials for years have battled with regional school officials over different issues, principally involving the budget and other financial matters, and lawsuits have been filed.
As a result, local control of town schools, Palmer River Elementary School and Beckwith Middle School, has been advocated by various officials and residents.
However, any potential savings and more local control were not the only drivers toward the partial deregionalization move.
Study committee Chair Mike McBride said the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has been biased against towns that are members of regional school systems.
School officials didn't want to see a breakup and questioned the financial and educational impact of a withdrawal.
Runey expressed several concerns, including with high-risk students and staff leaving.
The two sides have disagreed on the financial impact of a departure, with the study committee maintaining savings could run around $3.4 million and school officials contending the town stood to lose $2.5 million.
Runey has pledged to improve transparency with finances and said that has already been underway.
After about an hour and a half of discussion and debate, residents had enough and called for a vote.
A vote to create a new local school committee ended up being moot.
The current regional school district agreement dates back to 1987. Before that, the towns ran their own elementary schools, up to grade 8.