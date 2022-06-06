REHOBOTH — Residents will fill two vacant seats on the five-member board of selectmen at a special election Saturday.
Voting is from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the town’s new polling location in the Museum Building at the Francis Farm Community Complex.
Voters have plenty of choices as there are four candidates on the ballot: Craig R. Chapman, Robert E. Johnson II, Kevin J. Foley and Leonard Mills Jr.
Town Clerk Laura Schwall said she expected a number of candidates since the positions are open with no incumbent to run against.
None of the candidates have served on the board of selectmen before.
Chapman, a North Attleboro police officer who has previously run for selectmen, is on the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School Committee.
The special election was called after two selectmen resigned over the firing of former highway superintendent Michael Costello.
David Perry, who had been selectmen vice chairman, and James Muri, resigned in March to protest the dismissal of Costello, a former selectman, following an investigation of sexual harassment allegations, which Costello has denied.
There is also a candidate in the election for stormwater officer, Joseph A. Nunes, who has been filling those duties.
That position was left vacant when Perry resigned.
The deadline to apply to the town clerk’s office for a mailed absentee ballot is 5 p.m. Tuesday.
All completed absentee ballots must be returned by 6 p.m. Saturday to the town clerk’s office or the outside ballot drop box at town hall.
Besides town hall and on the town website, www.rehobothma.gov, absentee ballot applications are available at the Blanding Library, post office, and the senior center at Francis Farm.
In-person absentee voting at town hall is open until noon Friday. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 8 a.m. to noon Friday.