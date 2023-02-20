REHOBOTH — There will be four races on the ballot for the April 4 annual town election.
The contests are for Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School Committee, water commission, park commission and constable.
Everyone who took out nomination papers returned them by last week’s deadline, and the town’s two party committees nominated numerous candidates.
The races are:
The position is new due to Rehoboth increasing the number of precincts from three to four following the 2020 U.S. Census. The fourth constable position was voted at the May annual town meeting to be placed on the next annual election ballot.
“We will now have four elected constables and several appointed constables,” Town Clerk Laura Schwall said.
Running unopposed for board of selectmen are incumbents Robert Johnson II and Leonard Mills Jr.
Mills is also running with no opposition for re-election to the planning board and Timothy M. Dorrance is also a board candidate with no challenger as incumbent Tomas Ennis is not running.
Others with no opponents are assessor Riccardo Binetti, Elizabeth Ruehrwein for Housing Authority, and Moderator William Cute.
The Democratic Town Committee recently held its annual caucus.
“We are happy to announce that Robert Owens for DR School Committee and Bill Cute for Moderator have been nominated and endorsed by the Rehoboth DTC,” Paul Jacques, committee chair, said by email. “We look forward to supporting both candidates on the campaign trail and thank them for stepping up to run for these two important Town Offices.”
The Republican Town Committee earlier met at its annual caucus and is supporting the following incumbents: Johnson and Mills for board of selectmen, Mills also for planning board, and Barrett, Abrams, and Vadnais.
New candidates the committee backs are Ruehrwein, Solas, and Zimmer.
If a town party committee nominates someone, that candidate doesn’t have to take out regular nomination papers.
“The candidate accepts the town committee nomination that night and signs Town Caucus Nomination Papers,” Schwall said.
All seats are for three years except housing authority, five years; planning board, five years; park commission, five years; and moderator, one year.
This year’s election will feature one more race than the previous two years.
