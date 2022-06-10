REHOBOTH — Residents will choose two candidates to fill vacant seats on the five-member board of selectmen at a special election Saturday.
Voting is from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the town’s new poll in the Museum Building at the Francis Farm Community Complex on Francis Farm Road.
There are four candidates on the ballot: Craig R. Chapman, Robert E. Johnson II, Kevin J. Foley, and Leonard Mills Jr.
None of them have served on the board of selectmen before.
Chapman, a North Attleboro police officer who has run for selectmen previously, is on the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School Committee.
The special election was called after two selectmen, David Perry and James Muri, resigned in March to protest the firing of former highway superintendent Michael Costello. Costello, a former selectman, was dismissed following an investigation of sexual harassment allegations, which Costello has denied.
There is also a candidate in the election for storm water officer, Joseph A. Nunes, who has been filling those duties. Perry also resigned from that post.
Absentee ballots must be returned to the town clerk’s office or outside ballot drop box at town hall by 6 p.m. Saturday.