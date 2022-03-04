REHOBOTH — Voters at a special election Saturday will decide whether to approve a tax hike to help pay for a new $305 million vocational school in Taunton.
Rehoboth’s 9,840 voters can cast votes on two related ballot questions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the town’s new centralized poll, Francis Farm Community Center — Museum Building, 27 Francis Farm Road.
Because of the pandemic, masks and sanitizer will be available, and there will be plexiglass shields at check-in, check-out, and warden/clerk stations, Town Clerk Laura Schwall said, adding voting booths will be sanitized after each voter.
Absentee ballots are due by 3 p.m. in the ballot box at the new town hall at 340 Anawan St. (Route 118).
One ballot question is on whether to go forward with the new Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School while the other is a tax hike to pay for it through an override of Proposition 2 1/2, the state tax levy-limiting law.
The estimated annual tax increase on the average $402,000 home would be $100 for the 30-year bond, with the biggest impact starting fiscal year 2025.
The Massachusetts School Building Authority is funding up to $125.5 million, with the $179.9 remainder of the project costs shared by district communities.
All communities are voting Saturday, and the new school will go forward if a majority of overall voters in the district approve it.
Member communities have to decide how to pay for the work, and if the school is approved and Rehoboth residents oppose the tax increase, budget cuts would likely be needed, local officials say.
Community project costs are related to enrollment.
Bristol-Plymouth Regional is educating 72 students from Rehoboth this year — about 5 percent of the school’s enrollment.
Opposition to the proposed building has centered on cost.
An estimated $137 million in repairs and building code upgrades are needed that wouldn’t receive state aid without needed new building space, proponents say.