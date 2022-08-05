REHOBOTH — Residents face a big decision Saturday on whether to pull the town’s elementary and middle schools out of the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District.
The vote will come at a special town meeting being held at 1 p.m. at Francis Farm. Voter check-in begins at noon.
The K-8 Withdrawal Study Committee has over the past year looked into separating grades K-8 from the D-R district.
Rehoboth officials for years have battled with district school officials over different issues, principally involving the budget and other financial matters, and lawsuits have been filed.
As a result, local control of town schools — Palmer River Elementary and Beckwith Middle — has been advocated by various officials and residents.
However, potential savings and more local control are not the only drivers toward the partial deregionalization.
“Department of Education slanted, biased treatment of municipalities who are members of independent, as compared with regional districts, is the root of the issue,” study committee Chair Mike McBride said by email.
The study committee didn’t vote on whether to recommend the change.
The committee’s “assignment was fact gathering only, to help determine whether withdrawal of Rehoboth’s K-8 was in Rehoboth’s best interest,” McBride said. “Rehoboth voters will make the final decision. The committee takes no position.”
Selectmen also aren’t taking a stance as a board.
School officials don’t want to see a breakup and question the financial and educational impact of a withdrawal.
“What I am concerned about is that there has been little to no mention of how approving this proposal improves the educational experience for students and staff,” new Superintendent Bill Runey said by email, adding families weren’t surveyed. “While I believe there are compelling educational advantages to remaining as one district, I also have concerns about the impact on high-needs students.”
‘We Are DR!’
“I am very committed to our “We Are DR!” initiative. I see a true opportunity to unite in the best interest of our most important resource, our students,” Runey said. “While I applaud those who are acting in what they believe is best for the town of Rehoboth, I was hopeful that my team would be given at least a year to start a new era and produce a culture where everyone feels that they belong. There is palpable change underway, and this is just the tip of the iceberg.”
Runey said he and Business Manager Robert Baxter have regularly provided information to the “leaders of this movement. We know that we need to rebuild trust with the Town of Rehoboth, and we are making every effort to be transparent.
“I think it is important that everyone understands that we are millions of dollars apart in our understanding of the implications,” Runey said. “I have clearly articulated our stance that the town stands to lose nearly $2.5M. I have seen some on social media who are calling for an independent audit. I think, when there is so much money at stake, it would be wise.”
There have been questions of whether the state will sanction the switch and whether the regional agreement with Dighton allows Rehoboth to unilaterally make such a decision.
“With this level of uncertainty, I believe this is premature,” Runey said.
Any restructuring would not take effect for awhile because of all the work that would be required.
“It would not become effective until July 1, 2024 at the earliest,” McBride said.
If Rehoboth votes to remove K-8 from D-R, another school committee would have to be formed, with the regional committee still overseeing the high school, which is in North Dighton.
Besides the decision on creating a new school district, the only other article on the warrant is to form a new five-member K-8 school committee that would be elected at next April’s town election.
Selectmen felt the decision was important enough to devote a town meeting just to the proposed withdrawal.
“These articles are extremely important to all residents as they will impact the future direction you wish to see our K-8 school system take in the years to come,” selectmen Vice Chair Michael Deignan said.
The current regional school district agreement dates to 1987. Before that, the towns ran their own elementary schools, up to grade 8. The original regional agreement for grades 9-12 between Dighton and Rehoboth was in 1958.
The study committee has a website with more information on the town website, www.rehobothma.gov where under board of selectmen the warrant is available.
The study committee held two public forums.
“Attendance has been somewhat disappointing, in the Study Committee’s view, considering the issue,” McBride said. “However, we have had plenty of website questions from the public.”
To be eligible to vote, residents were required to be registered by July 27. Voters may check their voter status at www.sec.state.ma.us/VoterRegistrationSearch/MyVoterRegStatus.aspx.