REHOBOTH — Residents at Tuesday’s annual town election will decide contests for planning board, water commission and housing authority.
Voting runs from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the town’s new poll, Francis Farm Community Center — Museum Building, 27 Francis Farm Road.
Voters may find themselves having to stand in different precinct lines as population growth required adding a fourth precinct.
For planning board, candidates are board member John “Jake” Kramer, Stacy Haskell and Lynne Ferreira for two five-year seats.
Water commissioner Joseph Nunes, and Katy Wilson, Arthur Gareau, and William Costa Sr. are running for two three-year water commission seats.
And for the final race, Joseph Collins and Costa are vying for the two years remaining in a housing authority seat.
A fourth precinct had to be added after the 2020 federal census showed the town’s population had grown from 11,608 to 12,502 since the 2010 census, and precincts can only have up to 4,000 residents.
Voters are advised to visit www.rehobothma.gov for more information about the precinct changes.