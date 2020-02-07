REHOBOTH — A local woman serving a life prison sentence for beating her 2-year-old son to death in 2010 is asking the state’s highest court to grant her a new trial or reduce her murder verdict.
Kimberly Peno did not get a fair trial in 2015 because the judge allowed prejudicial testimony and the prosecutor gave an “inflammatory” closing argument, her lawyer, Robert Shaw of Cambridge, argued in a brief submitted to the state Supreme Judicial Court.
Oral arguments before the SJC are scheduled for April 10.
Peno was 44 when she was convicted of first-degree murder in December 2015 for killing her son Timothy Peno. She is serving a mandatory life prison sentence without the possibility of parole.
In convicting Peno, a Fall River Superior Court jury found she acted with extreme atrocity and cruelty. They deliberated 10 hours over two days.
The prosecution argued that the boy suffered fatal injuries about midnight on March 18, 2010 after Peno, who was pregnant with another child, binged on beer and cocaine at the Blanding Road home. She lived with her husband Joseph and their younger son.
The couple brought Timothy to the Seekonk police and fire station, which was three minutes away. The toddler had multiple injuries to the head and face and was taken by ambulance to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence. He died 12 hours later of a traumatic brain injury, according to court records.
During the trial, Peno, who did not testify, blamed her 65-year-old husband for their son’s death, according to court records.
In a 63-page brief, Shaw argues that Joseph Peno gave inconsistent and contradictory versions about what occurred that night and the police focused primarily on Kimberly Peno without considering the husband as the culprit.
Peno testified against his wife and was given probation after pleading guilty to reckless endangerment of a child. He admitted to driving his wife around so she could buy beer and crack cocaine before the attack on the child, according to court records.
The judge improperly allowed the prosecution to present prejudicial evidence on how Kimberly Peno drank and smoked crack and cigarettes while pregnant with Timothy, Shaw argued.
The jury also was allowed to hear evidence about how the boy suffered from drug withdrawal and fetal alcohol syndrome and was placed in foster care immediately after being born, he said.
Testimony was also allowed about the boy’s developmental issues and physical problems in addition to other prejudicial statements from social workers about the boy’s care when Peno regained custody, Shaw argued.
The prosecution “sought to portray Kimberly as an unloving, bad mother who did not care about her child,” he said.
“The prosecution’s conduct reflects a calculated pursuit of a conviction grounded in character evidence, bad act evidence, and innuendo, bolstered by irrelevant and excessive detail depicting Timothy’s suffering as a newborn,” Shaw argued.
In response, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office argued that the judge properly allowed evidence regarding Peno’s use of drugs and alcohol while she was pregnant with Timothy and her neglectful care afterward.
The “admitted evidence was highly probative of the defendant’s motive, intent and state of mind toward Timothy, and the jury’s consideration was limited appropriately,” Assistant District Attorney Erica Sylvia wrote.
Sylvia also said the prosecutor’s closing argument in the case was not improper and would not increase the likelihood of a miscarriage of justice. The prosecutor merely summarized the abundant amount of evidence against the defendant, she said.
In the defense brief, Shaw wrote that Peno was a victim who suffered from mental illness and was initially ruled incompetent to stand trial. She suffered physical abuse from her mother’s boyfriend, was addicted to drugs since age 12 and homeless at 15, he said.
Peno “lives with the tragic events that are now before the Supreme Judicial Court, whether or not she bears direct responsibility,” Shaw wrote.
Syliva maintained the evidence showed otherwise.
“The defendant is not a victim as she claims in her brief, but rather she is someone with a history of victimizing others to serve herself,” Sylvia wrote.
Peno had seven children in total and allowed her other children to be placed at risk and in dangerous situations. On several occasions, Sylvia wrote, the defendant allowed a drug supplier to sexually assault one of her minor daughters in exchange for cocaine.
Before living with her husband in Rehoboth with their two children, Peno lost custody of four other children while living in Rhode Island, according to news accounts around the time of her arrest.
