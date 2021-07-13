REHOBOTH — A local woman is suing the town and the police department, alleging officers violated her civil rights when they illegally entered her home and seized her daughter’s dog, which was at the center of a family dispute.
In the suit, filed last Thursday in New Bedford Superior Court, Lorraine Nye of Agricultural Avenue, is seeking a court order demanding the immediate return of her daughter’s pet dog Lucy. A hearing was scheduled for Thursday.
Nye, 77, and her daughter, Cheryl Devolle, who is also a plaintiff in the suit, are also seeking $500,000 in damages for reimbursement of medical expenses and emotional distress in addition to punitive damages and legal costs, according to court records.
Police Chief James Trombetta and four police officers are named as defendants.
The 12-year-old dog is at the center of a dispute between Devolle and her former husband, Kevin Devolle, and their 21-year-old daughter, Heather Devolle, who are also named as defendants.
Since the alleged incident in November 2020, Nye and Cheryl Devolle claim they suffered and “continue to suffer emotional distress and loss of their pet,” according to the suit.
When police arrived at her home, Nye claims a police officer waved a paper with handwritten notes on it and said it was a court order for the dog. The officer then “pushed his way inside” her home without a search warrant, the suit says.
The police officer allegedly threatened Nye, saying “if you don’t turn over the dog you will be arrested.” Officers allegedly threatened to arrest her and her daughter five more times during the time they were at her home, the suit says.
Police never produced a search warrant or an order from a probate judge authorizing the search of Nye’s home or the seizure of the dog, according to the suit.
Devolle alleges she was assaulted when a police officer grabbed her arm to take Lucy away from her. Devolle’s arm was in a sling from a previous surgery when the police officer allegedly grabbed the dog causing her pain, the suit says.
Devolle was hiding in a closet with the dog and Nye claims police refused her offer to show them the ownership papers for the pet.
Nye and Devolle claim police acted under false pretenses and without legal authority “under color of law in order to assist” Devolle’s ex-husband and her daughter obtain the dog.
The dog is believed to be with the Devolle’s daughter in Framingham, according to Middleboro lawyer Thomas Dougherty III, who is representing Nye and Devolle.
Dougherty said he did not want to comment on the allegations in the suit because it was a pending case.
Nye has complained to the select board on three occasions about the incident “but nothing came of it,” according to the suit.
When Devolle spoke to the police chief three months later about her ordeal, he allegedly told her, “‘We have a lot more money than you and a lot of legal resources, good luck’ or something to that effect,” the suit says.
In an email sent to The Sun Chronicle, the police chief declined to comment.
