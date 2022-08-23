Jerry Cadorette’s favorite memories of the old Attleboro High School in the 1990s include a certain piece of athletic equipment — an arm wrestling table.

“At Attleboro High School, we had a weight room, and there was an arm wrestling table in there,” he said. “This was because our Athletic Director Bill Coughlin competed in local tournaments. He organized a meet at the high school, and we all would go try it for fun.”