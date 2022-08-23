Jerry Cadorette’s favorite memories of the old Attleboro High School in the 1990s include a certain piece of athletic equipment — an arm wrestling table.
“At Attleboro High School, we had a weight room, and there was an arm wrestling table in there,” he said. “This was because our Athletic Director Bill Coughlin competed in local tournaments. He organized a meet at the high school, and we all would go try it for fun.”
What started as just fun as a teenager has turned into a major victory for the Rehoboth resident, 49, who recently returned from the East vs. West 4 International Arm-Wrestling competition in Istanbul, Turkey, as a world champion. He defeated Genadi Kvikvinia of the country of Georgia 3-2 in the main event.
“I knew that the current title holder was Genadi, so I wanted to go after him,” he said. “The way I looked at it was he was sitting in my seat, and I wanted to get that back. To be able to say you are the best in the world at something is monumental, it’s insane.”
After his interest was piqued in high school, Cadorette started training and meeting other local arm wrestlers in the hopes of furthering his skills. Unlike the other sports he played during high school, such as football and baseball, he said arm wrestling is a unique sport in terms of training.
“It’s a unique sport as it’s a one-on-one competition,” he said. “In order to be ‘dominant’ or ‘good’ at the sport you need to train differently. It’s not just conventional weightlifting, you have to train a unique set of muscles and tendons. You get more out of practicing arm wrestling with other people than just lifting weights.”
After his initial training, Cadorette participated in his first professional tournament in 1989 and since then has been a world champion several times, winning titles at competitions in 1994 and 1996, among others.
He said he hasn’t competed for the past two years due to contract obligations and needed to attend this meet to re-establish himself and his titles after the absence removed him from the rankings. Now, however, he says he’s able to choose which meets he attends.
“For me this isn’t about money, or I want to go here and do this, it’s about being the best, going against anyone and everyone,” he said. “I want to be the best and to do that I have to beat the best. I found that as soon as my contract was up, I didn’t re-sign which made it so I could go and compete anywhere.”
While he’s been around the world for tournaments, this one marked the first time Cadorette competed in and traveled to Turkey. Traveling alongside his wife, Kate, on the 10-hour flight, they encountered delays and had to deal with the seven-hour time difference. In order to be well rested for the meet, Cadorette didn’t try and adjust to the time change after they arrived on Aug. 3. The event was scheduled to start at 8 p.m. local time, three days later.
“We made the decision to not change our time zone and make the best of it,” he said. “We stayed up until 3-3:30 in the morning and then slept until 11:30, 12 o’clock. I think by doing that it really made me feel less tired and had me well rested.”
Looking ahead, Cadorette said he has his sights set on East vs. West 5 at the end of November, and he’ll keep on with his training regimen of working out three to four times a week and practicing with another person one to two times a week.
“My goal is to defend my world title against the Top 3 in the world, to ensure there is zero doubt on who is the clear top arm wrestler on the planet,” he said.
He says matches with Ermes Gasparini from Italy and Levan Saginashvili from Russia are his way to accomplish his goal.
“Once I have completed (those matches), then I feel I can focus on an exit strategy, the problem is I truly love this sport and I am forever grateful of the memories I have made while competing,” he said. “It is super difficult for me to think about hanging up the shoes, but I would also like to focus my time on family and friends. It is becoming more and more challenging as my age becomes a factor. Until that day, I am living in the moment and enjoying the ride.”