“But the thing about remembering is that you don’t forget.”
— Tim O’Brien in “The Things They Carried”
More than half a century after the bloody Tet Offensive played itself out across America’s living rooms, the Vietnam War still casts a long memory across our national life.
Disputed memories about who did or didn’t serve, and what came after, have tainted the political careers of men from John Kerry to Donald Trump, with detours for George W. Bush and Bill Clinton.
Vietnam and its aftermath have colored the way America has handled crises ever since, as no president wants to be remembered for presiding over “another Vietnam.”
But the way the country treats her returning veterans from other wars has changed, too, as Americans remember with shame the treatment of those who came home from what is still our longest war.
Memory becomes a very different thing in the presence of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial “Moving Wall,” installed at Highland Park in Attleboro this weekend.
The Moving Wall, a half-sized, traveling replica of the original Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., began on a rainy Thursday and will wrap up Monday with a ceremony dedicated to all active and retired military members beginning at noon.
In the meantime, according to Ken Badertscher, Attleboro’s veteran’s director, thousands of people will have come to visit the wall, a mix of people from the community, he said, from veterans to families.
One young boy, clinging to his grandfather’s hand as they walked the pathway along the gleaming black panels, etched with the names of the war’s more than 58,000 dead, looked around at the faces of older men, grey-haired many of them, some using canes as they moved from panel to panel. “Are they sad?” he asked.
Like Charlie Johnson, 69, of Attleboro, they were remembering. Johnson, who served with the 101st Airborne or nine months in the war zone, sees the wall as “a celebration of people who did what they had to do.” A draftee, he says he has “no ill feelings about anyone” who did anything different. “It was a different time.”
Fred Collins, 72, originally from Roslindale, has seen the original wall. But he wanted to visit this one as well. A veteran of the 25th Infantry Division, he volunteered for the Army, along with a lot of his buddies from the old neighborhood. “That was the mindset then.” Now, he has a grandson serving in Afghanistan.
When the original memorial was unveiled in 1982, it was not immediately popular. It was too stark, too grim, critics said. But others were moved to recall the words of “The Wasteland,” by T.S. Eliot: “I had not thought death had undone so many.”
In the years since, it’s become a place of pilgrimage, a shrine to the memories of those left behind. And, for a time, in each place it’s been erected, the traveling wall has become the same.
“They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old:
Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.
At the going down of the sun and in the morning
We will remember them.”
