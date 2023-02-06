ATTLEBORO — The Relay For Life of Greater Attleboro and the Attleboro Arts Museum will continue their ongoing partnership by teaming up on an art exhibition during the city’s 2023 Winter Night Festival from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18.
The festival will be returning to downtown Attleboro for the first time since 2020, when it was held weeks before the coronavirus pandemic lockdown halted all large gatherings and closed the museum for a while.
The exhibit inside the museum, one of the festival’s organizers, will be one of several events going on that day. Hayrides, a giant bonfire, food trucks, illuminated jugglers and stilt walkers will be among the activities featured during the festival.
The museum and the relay, which raises money for the American Cancer Society, held a week-long art exhibit three years ago entitled “Luminaria.” That exhibit ended on the night of that year’s festival.
This year, the organizations will collaborate to hold a live art making exhibit to support the 25th anniversary of the local relay to be held June 16-17 at Norton High School.
The exhibit, “Creating Awareness — Artists Work to Illuminate and Support,” is the brainchild of museum Executive Director and Chief Curator Mim Brooks Fawcett.
It will feature several museum-affiliated artists using the cancer society’s luminaria bags to create art in various styles. The bags are traditionally lit during the relay to pay tribute to cancer survivors or to memorialize cancer victims.
That exhibit will share gallery space with a community art show titled, “Influencer — An Exhibition of Permanent Collection Work and Contemporary Impressions.”
Fawcett described the luminaria-creating exhibit this way: “Artists will use the white paper luminaria bags as their canvas and make their mark on the bags in their own style. Artists will be working live in the gallery during the festival, using their chosen art making technique — acrylic painting, illustrating in pencil/marker, collage, printmaking, ink wash — to embellish one or more bags,” she said.
The artists will leave a section blank on one side of the bag to be filled in with the name of a survivor or cancer victim.
“Through the creativity of participating artists, festival visitors to the museum will view real-time art making techniques from local talents, become aware of the 2023 Relay For Life of Greater Attleboro and its critical mission and can help support the cause by sponsoring a unique artist,” Fawcett said.
Those bags will be auctioned off during this year’s relay and will be displayed at the June event. Blank luminaries also will be offered for purchase in exchange for donations to the cancer society.
Raising awareness about cancer and the need for people to get screened regularly — a vital tool toward detecting cancers at treatable early stages that sharply declined during the pandemic — are also key aspects of this exhibit.
That’s why the Relay For Life is particularly pleased to continue its partnership with the museum, said Brianna Apruzzese, a senior development manager for the society’s Northeast region and the liaison to the local relay’s organizing committee.
“With the help of community partners just like the Attleboro Arts Museum, we have seen a 33 percent decline in cancer mortality since 1991, which attributes to 3.8 million fewer cancer deaths, but there is always more work to be done,” she said. “We could not be more excited to be partnering on the Winter Night Festival again this year to work together on ending cancer as we know it, for everyone.”
The exhibit will double as the official kickoff for this year’s relay, and all teams and individuals, both returning and new, are invited to attend.
Members of the local organizing committee as well as representatives of the relay’s community partners, the museum and the Attleboro Public Library, will be on hand to discuss the relay and answer any questions.
The Relay For Life of Greater Attleboro draws teams and participants from most area communities, including Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Norton, Plainville, Rehoboth, Seekonk and Wrentham, but interested people from any community are encouraged to attend both the Feb. 18 art exhibit and the June relay in Norton.
