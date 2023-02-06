ATTLEBORO — The Relay For Life of Greater Attleboro and the Attleboro Arts Museum will continue their ongoing partnership by teaming up on an art exhibition during the city’s 2023 Winter Night Festival from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18.

The festival will be returning to downtown Attleboro for the first time since 2020, when it was held weeks before the coronavirus pandemic lockdown halted all large gatherings and closed the museum for a while.

