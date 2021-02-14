The coronavirus pandemic is forcing the area’s oldest team fundraising effort to fight cancer, the Greater Attleboro Relay For Life, to forgo its traditional large-scale, in-person event in 2021.
The relay, which also had to go virtual last year due to the pandemic with an event called “Hope From Home,” is aiming to take a hybrid approach for its 23rd annual year.
The relay is traditionally held in June to raise money for the American Cancer Society’s year-round efforts at fighting cancer. Money raised helps those affected by the disease and funds vital research into new medical treatments. More than $60,000 was raised by 2020’s virtual relay.
Although there had been hope of holding something close to a normal event in 2021, with coronavirus still prevalent and with the threats of new strains of the virus spreading, a large-scale fundraiser has been ruled out. That has forced those planning this year’s event to begin figuring out some viable alternatives to the traditional June event.
The Greater Attleboro Relay’s preliminary plans include holding a virtual relay at an as-yet-to-be determined date, as well as holding some smaller community events. The precise nature of those events will depend on what COVID-19 protocols and government rules are in effect at the time they’re being planned.
“The volunteers for the Relay For Life of Greater Attleboro are hard at work to ensure that participants will be able to celebrate, remember and fight back both virtually and in smaller community-based activities that will be within state guidance and COVID restrictions,” Brittney Toth, the regional senior development manager of the American Cancer Society, said.
The goal of those events would be to allow some of the traditional aspects of a Relay for Life to be featured. Those include honoring cancer survivors and the display of luminaria, which are candles lit in memory of cancer victims or in honor of cancer survivors.
Continuing the relay in some form is vital, organizers stress, because cancer hasn’t stopped during the pandemic, and the cancer society’s work continues to be more essential than ever. That’s especially true regarding supporting cancer patients and their caregivers, who are facing increased challenges during the extended health emergency caused by COVID-19.
Barbara Benoit, the head of the local organizing committee, assured relay participants accustomed to being a part of the larger relay events that whatever form this year’s relay takes, the purpose will be just as vital to the goal of helping to battle cancer.
“Relay For Life may look different this year, but it’s more important than ever to continue the fight against cancer and focus on the important mission of the American Cancer Society,” Benoit said. “If you’re looking for a great opportunity to become more involved in the fight against cancer, join the Greater Attleboro Relay For Life and make a difference.”
The relay — which already has nearly 20 teams and more than 60 participants signed up — will hold its first meeting for team captains and members later this month. That virtual meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, and will include members of the Relay for Life’s volunteer organizing committee.
Those who are already signed up for a team will receive an email with a link to join the meeting.
Others interested in becoming a part of the relay also are invited to participate in the meeting either by registering for the relay at www.relayforlife.org/greaterattleboroma or by sending an email to Toth at brittney.toth@cancer.org. She will then email the meeting link to you.
Toth is upbeat about the relay’s ability to adapt its efforts to the limits imposed by the pandemic for the second straight year.
“I am proud that their passion and dedication to the mission of the American Cancer Society remains a focus as we pivot plans and move forward hoping for a successful 2021 event season,” she said of those involved with the Greater Attleboro Relay.
Toth also stressed that the American Cancer Society remains available to provide information, support and guidance to patients and families 24 hours a day, seven days a week via its helpline, 1-800-227-2345, and at cancer.org.
The Greater Attleboro relay, the oldest event of its kind in the Attleboro area, draws participants from most Sun Chronicle area communities, including Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Norton, Plainville and Rehoboth.
The event began in 1999 at North Attleboro High School and was held there until moving to Norton High School in 2018. It was held there again in 2019 and had been scheduled to return to that site in 2020 before the pandemic canceled the in-person event.
