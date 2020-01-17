PLAINVILLE — The Relay For Life of Greater Attleboro, which benefits the American Cancer Society, will hold the kickoff for its 2020 event from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27 at Plainridge Park Casino.
Plainridge, the relay’s presenting sponsor, has played a key role in the relay over the last few years, raising thousands of dollars for the cancer society in addition to having a team in the event.
The 22nd annual event will be held June 12-13 at Norton High School. The kickoff will be held upstairs in the casino’s Newbury room.
Those who attend are encouraged to enter the facility through the side door near the racetrack; those under 21 must use this entrance instead of the casino. Take the elevator to the second floor, where greeters will direct you to the meeting room.
The evening will give those already signed up for the relay, prospective participants, teams and survivors an overview of the 2020 event, which includes most Attleboro area communities, including Attleboro, North Attleboro, Norton, Plainville and Rehoboth.
Brittney Toth, the American Cancer Society’s liaison for the event, said the kickoff will also:
- Offer the chance to chat with relay committee members about the luminaria, the candles that are lit in memory of cancer victims or in honor of survivors, as well as have their questions answered about any aspect of this year’s event.
- Help pick the theme for the relay.
- Provide information about a new relay-related exhibit scheduled for the Attleboro Arts Museum in February to be titled “Luminaria.” That exhibit, which will open Saturday, Feb. 15, will feature original artwork from area artists. More information on that exhibit can be found at https://attleboroartsmuseum.org/luminaria/
- Provide information about the mission of the American Cancer Society, including how the money raised helps cancer patients and funds research into medications and treatments.
- Allow survivors the chance to register for this year’s event.
- Share fundraising ideas for teams and individuals.
- Include information about joining the American Cancer Society’s Action Network, which goes by the acronym ACS CAN. Those in attendance will be able to join that initiative for $10.
Last year’s relay raised more than $151,000 and featured 32 teams, 352 participants and 99 survivors.
