ATTLEBORO — The 23rd annual Relay For Life of Greater Attleboro will hold its second in-person event from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 26 at Balfour Riverwalk Park in the downtown.
The “Slam Cancer” evening will feature local authors reading their poems and essays about how cancer affected them. You can view the submissions at www.thesunchronicle.com.
The event also will feature luminaria being lit in honor of cancer survivors or in memory of cancer victims, music by popular Attleboro disc jockey Nate Adams and a performance by a member of the Colonial Pipers Bagpipe Band.
Slam Cancer will be the first in-person event held by the library since last fall due to the pandemic and the library’s ongoing renovation project, which has kept the building largely closed except for drive-up service.
“The library is excited to co-host ‘Slam Cancer’, the first in-person event we’ve held in a while,” Library Director Amy Rhilinger said. “We’ve received a number of submissions that capture the varied experiences and emotions that come from having cancer in your life.
“Gathering outdoors, following COVID guidelines, will allow those touched by these stories to come together, receiving and offering support to one another, something we all need after a long year of being apart,” she said.
The event was planned with the latest American Cancer Society guidelines for in-person events, and before Gov. Charlie Baker announced plans to drop most COVID-19 protocols in late May. Those ACS rules mean that mask-wearing by participants, out of deference to the cancer survivors who will be in attendance, will be in effect.
Parking will be available at the municipal lot adjacent to the park and library and at the Bronson Building lot, courtesy of the building’s owner, Brian Hodess.
The Greater Attleboro Relay draws participants from most area communities, including Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Norton, Plainville and Rehoboth.
A drive-thru relay was held last Saturday evening at Norton High School.
More info: www.relayforlife.org/greaterattleboroma.
