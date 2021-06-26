ATTLEBORO -- The Greater Attleboro Relay For Life made a welcomed return at its in-person luminaria event at the Balfour River Walk on Saturday night, a week following a drive-through relay at Norton High School.
A new addition to the event, "Slam Cancer," featured eight speakers who shared their poetry about the effect of cancer on their own lives and the lives of their affected loved ones.
The idea for the new offing was developed by former Sun Chronicle editor Larry Kessler and Attleboro Arts Museum Executive Director Mim Fawcettd in conjunction with the Attleboro Public Library.
The previous year's Relay For Life-related art exhibition at the museum had enough of a resonance with the visual expressions of cancer's impact that Kessler approached Fawcett about continuing another version of the arts.
"I feel that individuals feel less inhibited when they're using a visual language to express themselves," Fawcett said. "By expressing (their feelings) within a poem, you hear the voice of the author."
As the speakers took their turns at the microphone, the crowd of more than two dozen listened attentively and emphatically. A few passers-by in the park stopped to watch and listen.
As much as the speakers who would come after him, Paul Bristow of Norton spoke with raw candor about his cancer treatment journey.
At the end of Bristow's poem, in which he wrote of people who asked him how his "battle" was going, Bristow concluded with, "I've still got bullets, and I'm going to fire every one of them."
North Attleboro resident Allan Fournier's poem, "Devotion," spoke of his Aunt Gloria, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1973, and the support she received from her family.
Fournier's poem read, in part, "You ask, 'What effect has it had, this cancer?' / 'What is devotion?' I now know an answer."
Other readers shared their feelings in different styles, such as what one woman called a "litany" of numerous family members' battles with cancer, and another woman read a series of haikus based on various cancer cases of the people in her life.
"Experimental / Treatment did not work at all, / yet he made them laugh," read one haiku.
Library director Amy Rhilinger also read two poems on behalf a cancer caregiver, and praised the speakers for sharing their own words.
"It's not an easy thing to do, but we appreciate that you did," Rhilinger said.
For those in attendance, including the relay's chairperson Barbara Benoit, merely to be able to attend the event in person was a joy.
In 2020, the event was obliged to go virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's great," Benoit said of Saturday night's event. "I was very excited we could do an in-person event."
The circumference of the park's skating area was also lined with over 170 luminaria honoring those lost to cancer.
The poems and their authors can be read online at the Sun Chronicle at https://www.thesunchronicle.com/communities/slam-cancer-local-residents-impacted-by-disease-share-poems-and-essays-about-their-experiences/article_14e07d48-fc7b-5376-8381-ee52e0a896a0.html
