ATTLEBORO — Those who want to memorialize a deceased loved one or announce the sex of a coming baby by releasing a bevy of balloons won’t be able to do it in Attleboro.
On an 8-2 vote last week the city council banned the intentional release of balloons by “any person or group” and created a $20 fine for violations.
City police will be charged with enforcing the ordinance.
In addition, any person or group that leaves remnants of balloons at any public place can also be fined.
An amendment that would outlaw leaving tethered balloons unattended was rejected by the council.
The new law is the first of Mayor Paul Heroux’s nine proposals aimed at making the city “cleaner and greener” to be acted upon by the council.
Ordinance committee Chairwoman Diana Holmes said others will be discussed in committee Tuesday.
Some are much more controversial than balloons. For example, one proposal would ban “nip” bottles of alcohol, which are big sellers at package stores but also end up all over the city’s highways and byways.
But as for the balloons, Heroux argued that when they come down, as they eventually do, they create litter that can harm wildlife, which sometimes consume them.
Councilors Jay DiLisio and Peter Blais voted against the proposal.
Councilor Richard Conti was absent.
DiLisio said he’s not against the intent of the measure, but that he can’t vote for something that’s “unenforceable.”
“It seems counterproductive to what we’re supposed to be doing as lawmakers,” he said.
Blais said he’s against the banning of balloons for celebrations.
“It’s something I grew up with,” he said
Councilor Cathleen DeSimone argued that even if it’s not easily enforceable it needs to be done. The message that releasing balloons into the atmosphere harms the environment is one that needs to be sent.
“It’s a step in the direction I think we have to take,” she said.
Heroux also hopes to ban Styrofoam food containers and cups, plastic food containers and cups, fluorescent compact light bulbs which contain mercury, insecticides containing neonicotinoids, single-use plastic water bottles, micro-plastic exfoliating beads found in body washes, plastic shot bottles and single-use plastic straws.
He said the materials pollute waterways, injure or kill wildlife, create greenhouse gases in their production, litter the streets and in some cases are harmful to humans.
The insecticides containing neonicotinoids kill bees, which are crucial for pollination, he said.
