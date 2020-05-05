NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The remaining two suspects in the armed robbery of a local gas station last Friday have been apprehended.
Andrew R. Boucher, 27, of New Bedford, was arrested Tuesday at a Dartmouth hotel where he was staying with a girlfriend, Capt. Joseph DiRenzo said.
Boucher was arrested by local detectives, Dartmouth police and the state police Violent Fugitives Apprehension Section. The girlfriend was not involved in the robbery and was not arrested, police said.
Boucher is accused of robbing the Speedway Gas station on North Washington Street about 4 a.m. last Friday. He allegedly brandished an electronic stun gun and demanded cash and cigarettes from the cashier.
He was held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing Thursday.
Another suspect, Jean Francis, 20, of Rehoboth, turned herself in to police Monday, DiRenzo said. She was released on personal recognizance,
The alleged getaway driver, Justin W. Adams, 29, of Brockton, was apprehended Saturday by state police in the parking lot of a Holiday Inn in Dedham. He is being held pending a dangerousness hearing Friday.
All are charged with armed robbery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.