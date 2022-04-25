The frozen, nude body of a newborn baby was found off Fruit Street in Mansfield almost 40 years ago along with a set of woman-sized sneaker prints in the snow. Who gave birth to the 5-pound Caucasian boy and who left him in the snow remains a mystery.
The decomposed body of a man was found about 15 years ago hanging from a tree in the woods off Grandview Drive in North Attleboro. Authorities classified his death a suicide but have not been able to identify him, despite checking dental records and missing persons reports and making appeals to the public.
The two cases are among 10 investigations the Cold Case Unit of the Bristol County district attorney’s office are reviving.
The baby was buried at Spring Brook Cemetery in Mansfield after he was found on the morning of Jan. 26, 1985, by a father and son who were rabbit hunting in a wooded area along Fruit Street.
The baby was found with his umbilical cord attached along with evidence of childbirth near a stone wall less than a quarter mile from Short Street, according to a Sun Chronicle article at the time.
He was born full-term and alive and was delivered naturally with no medical assistance, the article quoted a medical examiner as saying.
It was unknown whether he was alive or dead when left in the snow, but the medical examiner said the baby would have lived had he had received medical care.
The sneaker print found in the snow near the body was a women’s size 5 or 5 ½, and an anonymous caller to police reported a disturbance, possibility a woman screaming, in the area, according to the article.
It is not clear whether the boy died elsewhere and was brought to the scene or died where he was found.
The man who found the body thought the baby was a doll partially covered in snow before realizing it was a newborn. The man and his son were not identified by authorities.
Evidence recovered from the baby’s body is being further tested to assist in identifying the child.
Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office, said Monday the circumstances of the incident classify it as a suspicious death. More information is needed before investigators can conclude whether it was a homicide, Miliote said.
In the North Attleboro case, a man walking his dog discovered the body of a decomposed man hanging from a tree in woods off Grandview Drive on April 11, 2007.
The body was off a path and about 150 yards from the town’s water pumping station, a short distance from the Rhode Island border.
An autopsy determined the body was that of a white man, about 40 to 50 years old, who died by suicide. The man had dark brown, partially gray hair and a mustache and goatee. He was about 5 feet 5 inches tall and had a moderate build, the district attorney’s office said.
The body had been in the woods for several months and a search of missing persons records at the time revealed no clues to the man’s identity.
A search of the man’s clothing revealed only a small amount of cash and a pair of reading glasses.
In 2007, authorities released information to The Sun Chronicle and other media outlets in Massachusetts and Rhode Island but it did not result in tips to identify the man.
The Cold Case Unit is working with local police, the State Police Unresolved Unit and other law enforcement agencies to provide the latest technology and forensic testing to identify the individuals, some of whom are homicide victims, Miliote said.
Miliote said that traditional methods using fingerprints or dental records have not resulted in any clues.
The district attorney’s office has now enlisted the help of nationally recognized agencies and labs that specialize in using modern forensic technologies for identification of human remains, including genetic genealogical DNA testing, Miliote said.
Those efforts as well as using the man’s DNA to help identify him have so far been unsuccessful.
District Attorney Thomas Quinn III has also reached out to the the FBI; NamUs, the University of North Texas for Human Identification; The Doe Project; Season of Justice; and Othram laboratories, which have expertise and resources to help identify unknown individuals.
“Identifying these remains is part of our ongoing Cold Case initiative,” Quinn said in a statement. “We are trying to identify these remains so that family members can have some closure and to also determine if a crime was committed.”
At the start of the pandemic, authorities began taking a new look at unsolved cases and prioritized this initiative along with the Cold Case Unit’s efforts investigating unsolved murders, rapes and other violent crimes.
“Our Cold Case Unit has been successful in solving multiple cold case homicides and previously unsolved violent sexual assaults. The unit is now expanding its efforts to focus on unidentified remains. If anyone has any information related to these cases, please contact us,” Quinn said.
Information on other unsolved cases can be found at bristolda.com/unidentified_body/ and bristolda.com/prosecution/unsolved-cases/.
Anyone with information regarding any of these cases or any missing person, should contact Lt. Ann Marie Robertson of the Massachusetts State Police Unresolved Unit at 508-961-1918 or email Lt. Robertson at annmarie.robertson@pol.state.ma.us