flag

The American flag

 scottchan/stock.adobe.com

ATTLEBORO — The city’s annual Veterans Day ceremony was held in Veterans Memorial Park in South Attleboro on Friday, highlighted by stories from a veteran’s wife who endured two deployments that sent her husband overseas for many months.

Tanya Rioux, the wife of Massachusetts National Guard member Sgt. 1st Class Shane Rioux, recounted the difficulties she endured and how she became stronger when he was away.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.