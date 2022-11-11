ATTLEBORO — The city’s annual Veterans Day ceremony was held in Veterans Memorial Park in South Attleboro on Friday, highlighted by stories from a veteran’s wife who endured two deployments that sent her husband overseas for many months.
Tanya Rioux, the wife of Massachusetts National Guard member Sgt. 1st Class Shane Rioux, recounted the difficulties she endured and how she became stronger when he was away.
The ceremonies, held in the park’s Veterans Memorial Pavilion, also included renditions of the anthems from each branch of the military as well as the national anthem and “America the Beautiful” by the city’s combined high school and middle school choruses.
In addition, members of a local Girl Scout troop led the crowd of about 100 people in the Pledge of Allegiance and placed a wreath to honor those who have served.
Rioux described the first time her husband had to deploy. It was a crushing day for his young son.
“He said, ‘Daddy don’t go! Daddy don’t go!’ over and over again,” she said. “It was heartbreaking, especially for my husband who had to climb on that bus and could not comfort him.”
Shane Rioux’s first deployment was to Bosnia in 1997. His second was to Iraq, which was longer and more difficult for her children because, she said, they understood the danger their dad faced in Iraq.
A group formed to help National Guard families whose loved ones were deployed overseas was a godsend, she said.
In Shane’s absence, Tanya said she grew stronger and gained confidence in herself while handling all the issues on the home front.
At one point she was interviewed by a TV station and acknowledged that she sometimes cried at night.
All the rest was left out, including the part of her becoming a stronger more confident woman.
“I was pretty mad about that,” she said.
And things were different when Shane came home.
“He kept to himself a lot and that became an issue in our marriage,” she said. “We had to work hard to create a new normal for our family.”
And they did. They are still together and, she said, stronger than ever.
Other speakers included Veterans Services Director Ben Quelle, state Rep. Jim Hawkins, Mayor Paul Heroux and City Council President Jay DiLisio.
Quelle pointed out that veterans remain in need of critical services.
He said they have a 50% higher suicide rate than non-service members and that while they are 7% of the U.S. population they make up 11% of the homeless population.
“Many continue to pay a high price for their military service,” Quelle said.
And he quoted World War II Gen. Douglas MacArthur: “The soldier above all others prays for peace.”
