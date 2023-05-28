NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Dozens of small American flags on the lampposts that ran the length of North and South Washington streets seemed to wave proudly in the breeze on Saturday morning during the town’s annual Memorial Day parade and services, where veterans and residents paused to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

The parade, which began at Baptist Common and finished at Barrows Veterans Memorial Park, lasted more than half- an-hour and featured local dignitaries, representatives from the Disabled American Veterans, the North Attleboro VFW and the Elks Lodge 1011.