NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Dozens of small American flags on the lampposts that ran the length of North and South Washington streets seemed to wave proudly in the breeze on Saturday morning during the town’s annual Memorial Day parade and services, where veterans and residents paused to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
The parade, which began at Baptist Common and finished at Barrows Veterans Memorial Park, lasted more than half- an-hour and featured local dignitaries, representatives from the Disabled American Veterans, the North Attleboro VFW and the Elks Lodge 1011.
Well before they came into view, the sounds of the Colonial Pipers Bagpipe Band traversed the parade route, mixing with the rhythmic beat of the Rehoboth Minuteman and finally, the rollicking tempo of the North Attleboro High School marching band.
During the memorial ceremony, town veterans’ agent Stephen Travers and other dignitaries encouraged those in attendance to look past the prevalent holiday weekend cookouts and family gatherings and to “remember and reflect” the sacrifice of the fallen soldiers as well as those of the Gold Star families.
“Whether it is in our neighborhood, in your workplace, in your classroom, or even around your own kitchen table, are we living our lives in a way that honors the values and ideals, the solidarity and community that many fought for and died for?” Feeney asked. “It is that for which we all must strive.”
Town Manager Mike Borg, who is also a retired Army major, conveyed the emotional aspect of Memorial Day from a soldier’s point of view, especially when attending memorial services for his fallen brothers in arms.
“It’s a very solemn time, filled with a lot of emotion,” Borg said. “I can still picture the solitary pair of boots placed before an inverted M-16 rifle and bayonet adorned with the dog tags of a fallen soldier.
“The friends and the comrades of the soldier would then file by that memorial, and they would pause and reach out and grasp those dog tags, and maybe they had a message -- something they wanted to say and never got the chance to say. And I would sit there or stand there and wonder what their family was doing, the impact it would be on their lives.
“And then I would think, ‘What if it were me? How would my family feel?’”
The ceremony’s keynote speaker, Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Craig Chapman, enlisted in the Massachusetts Army National Guard with his twin brother when they were both 17 in November 1987. His long record of military service led to becoming a police officer for North Attleboro, a position he has held for three decades.
Chapman considered it important that the children in attendance would understand the significance of Memorial Day, just as he did growing from a child into a soldier who lost friends and fellow soldiers to war.
“As a child growing up, it was a great long weekend. But since my service, it’s truly taken on a different meaning to me personally,” Chapman said. “That’s what (the holiday weekend) is all about -- the men and women in uniform that died in combat and overseas serving our country, to remember them.”
Chapman recalled the “unbelievable blow” of losing a fellow soldier, Army Specialist Matthew Pollini of Rockland, in January 2009 after they had just been deployed to Iraq.
The non-profit memorial foundation established in Pollini’s name has continued in the spirit of helping and serving others, which Chapman also recalled about Pollini.
“To be able to carry his name and his legacy on through helping other veterans is just beyond words,” Chapman said. “My choice is not to mourn, but celebrate those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.”