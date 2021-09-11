Lynn C. Goodchild was 25 when she was killed by terrorists on Sept. 11.
She was a life-long resident of Attleboro and 1994 graduate of Attleboro High School.
Goodchild was a 1998 graduate of Bryant College where she met the love of her life, Shawn M. Nassaney, also 25, of Pawtucket, with whom she was traveling.
The couple was heading to Hawaii on vacation. They were on United Airlines Flight 175.
At the time of her death, she worked at Putnam Investments as a plan administrator.
One memorial described her as a “fun loving, friendly, easygoing young woman who enjoyed life to the fullest.”
And she was someone who “always made time for family and friends.”
On their return, the couple planned to start work on MBA degrees at Providence College.
Shawn M. Nassaney was 25 when he died with the love of his life on an airliner, United Airlines Flight 175, hijacked by terrorists on 9/11.
Nassaney was a Pawtucket native and met Lynn Goodchild at Bryant College where, according to one profile, the two became inseparable.
Both graduated in 1998.
Nassaney was a sales manager at American Power Conversion, but was planning to go back to school for a master’s degree in business administration.
The couple was en route to Hawaii when their airplane, which took off from Boston, was commandeered by terrorists who crashed it into the South Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City.
One memorial said Nassaney was “best known for his unending enthusiasm and drive...his legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of those countless people he touched all over the world.”
Michael G. McGinty of Foxboro was 42 when he was killed in the North Tower on Sept. 11.
McGinty was married to Cindy McGinty and was an insurance broker for Marsh Inc., whose offices were on the 93rd to 100th floors of the North Tower, the first of the two World Trade Center towers struck by airliners hijacked by terrorists.
It was hit by American Airlines Flight 11 out of Boston at 8:46 a.m.
He was a former Navy officer and the father of two sons, Daniel and David, when he died.
A Sun Chronicle profile described McGinty as “a respected family man active in Bethany Congregational Church.”
In a Sun Chronicle interview on the 10th anniversary of 9/11, Cindy said her beloved husband was in some sense still alive.
“As time goes by, I tend to see more of Michael in my boys,” she said.
Susan L. Blair was 35 and a resident of East Brunswick, N.J., when she died in the South Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City on Sept. 11.
She was engaged to be married to Dan Walisiak, also of East Brunswick.
At the time of her death, she was a supervisor for Aon Insurance Co. where she worked on the 92nd floor of the South Tower.
Witnesses said she was helping others to exit the building after the North Tower was hit at 8:46 a.m.
Her building was hit 17 minutes later. She and others had entered an elevator and were not seen again.
Her mom Sally T. White was living in North Attleboro at the time.
In one remembrance, she was described as a woman with “a big laugh and a big heart.”
She was born in St. Louis and was a 1984 graduate of Needham High School. She graduated from Colby-Sawyer College in New London, N.H.
