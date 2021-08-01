The public is invited to the annual POW MIA & 9-11 candle light vigil and remembrance ceremonies at the Veteran’s Memorial Triangle in Capron Park at 6 p.m. on Sept. 18.
The first part of the event will be a remembrance of the victims of the terror attack on Sept. 11, 2001.
The second part honors prisoners of war and those missing in action.
The event usually lasts about 60 to 90 minutes.
