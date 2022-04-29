NORTON — Voters will be selecting new members of the town’s two most important boards, select board and school committee, at Saturday’s annual town election.
Voting runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Norton Middle School at 215 West Main St. (Route 123).
Kevin Snyder, Robert Welsh and Steven Hornsby are running for the two three-year select board seats. Also, Cody Thompson is running as a write-in candidate.
Renee Deley, a select board member who is not seeking re-election, is running for one of two available three-year school committee seats along with committee member Sheri Cohen and Nicholas Schleicher.